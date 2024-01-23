ರಾಮಲಲ್ಲಾ ಕಾಣಲು ಕಾತುರ: ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ಭಕ್ತರಿಂದ ಪುರುಷೋತ್ತಮನ ದರ್ಶನ

ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆ (ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ) : ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆ ಭವ್ಯ ರಾಮಮಂದಿರದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿರಾಜಮಾನವಾಗಿರುವ ಪ್ರಭು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ದರ್ಶನ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಬಾಲರಾಮನ ಕಾಣಲು ಭಕ್ತರು ಮುಗಿಬಿದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭಾರೀ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯ ಜನರು ಏಕಕಾಲಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ ದಟ್ಟಣೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ 2 ರಿಂದ 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ಭಕ್ತರು ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದುಬಂದಿದೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಗೆ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಕ್ತರು ಹರಿದುಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ರಾಮನ ಕಾಣಲು ಬಂದ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಎರಡು ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ರಿಂದ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ದ್ವಾರ ತೆರೆಯಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಪುರುಷೋತ್ತಮನ ಕಾಣಲು ಭಕ್ತರು ನಸುಕಿನ ಜಾವ 3 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಸರತಿ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದರು. ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದರಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮ ನಾಮಾವಳಿ ಕೇಳಿಬರುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಭಕ್ತರು ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದ ಬಳಿಕ 11.30 ಕ್ಕೆ ದೇಗುಲದ ಬಾಗಿಲು ಹಾಕಲಾಯಿತು. ಇದಾದ ಬಳಿಕ 2 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಾವಿರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾದಿರುವ ಭಕ್ತರು ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ಮುಂದೆ ಸರತಿ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#WATCH | With the influx of a large number of devotees to Ayodhya Ram Temple, UP Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad and Special DG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar are present inside the 'Garbha Griha' of the temple, to monitor the orderly movement of devotees. pic.twitter.com/3nYcYF8aJQ— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
ದೇವರ ದರ್ಶನದ ಸಮಯ: ಜನವರಿ 22 ರಂದು ಪ್ರಾಣಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ಜರುಗಿತು. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಪುಷ್ಪಾರ್ಚನೆ, ಆರತಿ ಬೆಳಗುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಸುಂದರ ಬಾಲರಾಮನ ಅನಾವರಣ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ತೆರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ 2 ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದ 11.30 ರವರೆಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ದರ್ಶನ ಸಿಕ್ಕರೆ, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2 ರಿಂದ ಸಂಜೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ದರ್ಶನ ಇರಲಿದೆ.
ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಮೂರು ಬಾರಿ ಆರತಿ: ಬಾಲರಾಮನಿಗೆ ದಿನಂಪ್ರತಿ ಮೂರು ಬಾರಿ ಆರತಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 06:30ಕ್ಕೆ ಶೃಂಗಾರ ಆರತಿ, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಭೋಗ್ ಆರತಿ, ಸಂಜೆ 07:30 ಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಧ್ಯಾ ಆರತಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಈ ವೇಳೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಆರತಿ ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಲು ಭಕ್ತರು ವಿಶೇಷ ಪಾಸ್ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ಅದನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮ ಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ ತೀರ್ಥಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್ನ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಯ್ದಿರಿಸಬಹುದು.
#WATCH | Around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh devotees have taken the darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today. A similar number of devotees are awaiting darshan, and the local administration is making all the arrangements to provide continuous darshan to the devotees. The situation is under… pic.twitter.com/j6nyHvca9S— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯತ್ತ ಭಕ್ತಸಾಗರ: ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ರಾಮನ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿದ ಕಾರಣ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯತ್ತ ಭಕ್ತಸಾಗರವೇ ಹರಿದುಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರು ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಗೆ ಬಂದಿಳಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಜನರು ಆಗಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ನಿರಂತರ ದರ್ಶನ ಸಿಗಲು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಮತ್ತು ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
