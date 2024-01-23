ರಾಮಲಲ್ಲಾ ಕಾಣಲು ಕಾತುರ: ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ಭಕ್ತರಿಂದ ಪುರುಷೋತ್ತಮನ ದರ್ಶನ

By ETV Bharat Karnataka Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

ರಾಮಲಲ್ಲಾ ದರ್ಶನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಭಕ್ತಸಾಗರ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯತ್ತ ಹರಿದುಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ ದೇಗುಲ ಭಕ್ತರಿಂದ ತುಂಬಿ ತುಳುಕುತ್ತಿದೆ.

ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆ (ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ) : ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆ ಭವ್ಯ ರಾಮಮಂದಿರದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿರಾಜಮಾನವಾಗಿರುವ ಪ್ರಭು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ದರ್ಶನ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಮುಕ್ತವಾಗಿದೆ. ಬಾಲರಾಮನ ಕಾಣಲು ಭಕ್ತರು ಮುಗಿಬಿದ್ದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭಾರೀ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯ ಜನರು ಏಕಕಾಲಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ ದಟ್ಟಣೆ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ 2 ರಿಂದ 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ಭಕ್ತರು ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದುಬಂದಿದೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಗೆ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಕ್ತರು ಹರಿದುಬರುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ರಾಮನ ಕಾಣಲು ಬಂದ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ಎರಡು ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ರಿಂದ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ದ್ವಾರ ತೆರೆಯಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಪುರುಷೋತ್ತಮನ ಕಾಣಲು ಭಕ್ತರು ನಸುಕಿನ ಜಾವ 3 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಸರತಿ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದರು. ಎಲ್ಲಿ ನೋಡಿದರಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮ ನಾಮಾವಳಿ ಕೇಳಿಬರುತ್ತಿತ್ತು. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಭಕ್ತರು ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದ ಬಳಿಕ 11.30 ಕ್ಕೆ ದೇಗುಲದ ಬಾಗಿಲು ಹಾಕಲಾಯಿತು. ಇದಾದ ಬಳಿಕ 2 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಾವಿರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾದಿರುವ ಭಕ್ತರು ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದ ಮುಂದೆ ಸರತಿ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ದೇವರ ದರ್ಶನದ ಸಮಯ: ಜನವರಿ 22 ರಂದು ಪ್ರಾಣಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿಯಾಗಿ ಜರುಗಿತು. ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಅವರು ಪುಷ್ಪಾರ್ಚನೆ, ಆರತಿ ಬೆಳಗುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಸುಂದರ ಬಾಲರಾಮನ ಅನಾವರಣ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ತೆರೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ 2 ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದ 11.30 ರವರೆಗೆ ಮೊದಲ ದರ್ಶನ ಸಿಕ್ಕರೆ, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2 ರಿಂದ ಸಂಜೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ದರ್ಶನ ಇರಲಿದೆ.

ಪ್ರತಿದಿನ ಮೂರು ಬಾರಿ ಆರತಿ: ಬಾಲರಾಮನಿಗೆ ದಿನಂಪ್ರತಿ ಮೂರು ಬಾರಿ ಆರತಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಮೊದಲು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 06:30ಕ್ಕೆ ಶೃಂಗಾರ ಆರತಿ, ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಭೋಗ್ ಆರತಿ, ಸಂಜೆ 07:30 ಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಧ್ಯಾ ಆರತಿ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಈ ವೇಳೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಿಸಲಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ಆರತಿ ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಲು ಭಕ್ತರು ವಿಶೇಷ ಪಾಸ್​ ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕು. ಅದನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮ ಜನ್ಮಭೂಮಿ ತೀರ್ಥಕ್ಷೇತ್ರ ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್​ನ ವೆಬ್​ಸೈಟ್​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಯ್ದಿರಿಸಬಹುದು.

ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯತ್ತ ಭಕ್ತಸಾಗರ: ಇಂದಿನಿಂದ ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ರಾಮನ ದರ್ಶನಾವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಿದ ಕಾರಣ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯತ್ತ ಭಕ್ತಸಾಗರವೇ ಹರಿದುಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರು ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಗೆ ಬಂದಿಳಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಜನರು ಆಗಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭಕ್ತರಿಗೆ ನಿರಂತರ ದರ್ಶನ ಸಿಗಲು ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಮತ್ತು ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್​ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆ ಉತ್ತೇಜಿಸಲಿದೆಯೇ ರಾಮಮಂದಿರ?: ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ

