ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರಿಂದ 19 ಜನ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿಯರನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆ

ಭಾರತೀಯ ಯುದ್ಧನೌಕೆ ಐಎನ್‌ಎಸ್ ಸುಮಿತ್ರಾ, ಶಸ್ತ್ರಸಜ್ಜಿತ ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರಿಂದ 19 ಜನ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿಯರು ಮತ್ತು ಹಡಗನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದೆ. 36 ಗಂಟೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಯುದ್ಧನೌಕೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ 2ನೇ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳತನ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಇದಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯ ವಕ್ತಾರರು ಖಚಿತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯ ಯುದ್ಧನೌಕೆ ಐಎನ್‌ಎಸ್ ಸುಮಿತ್ರಾ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳತನ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ನಡೆಸಿದೆ. ಸಮುದ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳೆದ 24 ಗಂಟೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರಿಂದ ಎರಡು ಹಡಗುಗಳನ್ನು ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆ ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಇರಾನ್​ ಒಂದು ಹಡಗಿನಿಂದ 17 ಜನ ಮತ್ತು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ಹಡಗಿನಿಂದ 19 ಜನರನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ಘಟನೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುವ ವ್ಯಾಪಾರಿ ಹಡಗುಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ನಿಗಾ ವಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಶಸ್ತ್ರಸಜ್ಜಿತ ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರು ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾದ ಪೂರ್ವ ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಪಹರಿಸಿದ್ದ 19 ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿಯರನ್ನು ಹೊತ್ತ ಹಡಗನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದೆ. ಅರಬ್ಬೀ ಸಮುದ್ರದ ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಮತ್ತು ಗಲ್ಫ್‌ನ ಪೂರ್ವ ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 11 ಮಂದಿ ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರು, ಅಲ್ ನಯೀಮಿ ಎಂಬ ಮೀನುಗಾರಿಕಾ ಹಡಗಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ 19 ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿಯರನ್ನು ಅಪಹರಿಸಿದ್ದರು. ಸಂಕಷ್ಟದ ಕರೆ ಬಂದ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಕಾರ್ಯಪ್ರವೃತ್ತರಾದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯು, ಅಪಹರಣಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದ ಹಡಗು ಮತ್ತು ಎಲ್ಲ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಯನ್ನು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದು ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯ ಎರಡನೇ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಯಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕೊಚ್ಚಿಯ ಕರಾವಳಿಯಿಂದ ಸುಮಾರು 800 ಮೈಲಿಗಳಷ್ಟು ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಅಲ್ ನಯೀಮಿಯನ್ನು ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದ ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರು, ಅದರಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಎಲ್ಲ ನಾವಿಕರನ್ನು ಒತ್ತೆಯಾಳುಗಳಾಗಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ರವಾನಿಸಲಾಗಿತ್ತು. ತುರ್ತು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಸಂಗ್ರಹಿಸಿದ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆ, ಕೆಲವೇ ಹೊತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳರ ಹಡಗನ್ನು ಸುತ್ತುವರೆದು ಅವರ ವಶದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನದ ನಾವಿಕರನ್ನು ರಕ್ಷಣೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಬೋರ್ಡಿಂಗ್​, ಅವರ ಯೋಗಕ್ಷೇಮ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಎಲ್ಲರನ್ನು ಅವರ ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಕಳಿಸಿಕೊಡಲಾಯಿತು ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

36 ಗಂಟೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಐಎನ್‌ಎಸ್ ಸುಮಿತ್ರಾ ಯುದ್ಧನೌಕೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ 2ನೇ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳತನ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಇದಾಗಿದೆ. ಕ್ಷಿಪ್ರ ಹಾಗೂ ನಿರಂತರ ಕಾರ್ಯಾರಣೆಯಿಂದ ಒಟ್ಟು 36 ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ (17 ಇರಾನಿ ಮತ್ತು 19 ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನಿ) ಯರನ್ನು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾಗಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆ ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿದೆ. ಐಎನ್‌ಎಸ್ ಸುಮಿತ್ರಾ, ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಯ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಕಡಲಾಚೆಯ ಗಸ್ತು ನೌಕೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೋಮಾಲಿಯಾ ಮತ್ತು ಗಲ್ಫ್ ಆಫ್ ಅಡೆನ್‌ನ ಪೂರ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಡಲ್ಗಳ್ಳತನ ಮತ್ತು ಕಡಲು ಭದ್ರತಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಇದನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಘಟನೆಯ ನಂತರ ಈ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ನೌಕಾಪಡೆಗಳು ಭದ್ರತೆಯನ್ನು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುವ ವ್ಯಾಪಾರಿ ಹಡಗುಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ನಿಗಾ ವಹಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ನೌಕಾಪಡೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಹೌತಿ ದಾಳಿ: ಸೂಯೆಜ್ ಕಾಲುವೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸರಕು ಸಾಗಣೆ ಶೇ 50ರಷ್ಟು ಕುಸಿತ

