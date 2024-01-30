ಲಡಾಖ್: ಲೇಹ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು (ಮಂಗಳವಾರ) ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಭಾರತೀಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂ ಗರ್ಭಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರವು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಜನವರಿ 30ರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 5:39ಕ್ಕೆ ಲಡಾಖ್ನ ಲೇಹ್ನಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ 3.4ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ.
-
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/W04hUQwBeU@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/6vm1m0RKWc— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/W04hUQwBeU@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/6vm1m0RKWc— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 30, 2024
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km ,Region: Leh, Ladakh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/W04hUQwBeU@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/6vm1m0RKWc— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 30, 2024
ಸುಖ ನಿದ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಜನ ಈ ಕಂಪನದಿಂದ ಭಯಭೀತರಾಗಿ ಮನೆಗಳಿಂದ ಹೊರಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸದ್ಯದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಹಾನಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿಲ್ಲ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಚೀನಾದಲ್ಲಿ 7.1 ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಪ್ರಬಲ ಭೂಕಂಪ, ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ನಡುಗಿದ ಭೂಮಿ
ವಾರದ (ಮಂಗಳವಾರ) ಹಿಂದಷ್ಟೇ ಚೀನಾದ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಕ್ಸಿನ್ಜಿಯಾಂಗ್ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ 7.1 ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಕಂಪವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅಕ್ಸು ಪ್ರಾಂತ್ಯದ ವುಶು ಕೌಂಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಅನುಭವವಾಗಿದೆ. ಚೀನಾ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಭೂಕಂಪವನ್ನು ಖಚಿತಪಡಿಸಿತ್ತು. ದೆಹಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುತ್ತಮುತ್ತಲಿನ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೂ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ ಅನುಭವವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಭೂಕಂಪನದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರವು ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಮೂಲಕ, ಭೂಕಂಪದ ಕೇಂದ್ರಬಿಂದುವು 80 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿತ್ತು.