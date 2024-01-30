ಲಡಾಖ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳ್ಳಂಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 3.4 ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಕಂಪ

By ETV Bharat Karnataka Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 7:18 AM IST

ಲಡಾಖ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ನ್ಯಾಶನಲ್ ಸೆಂಟರ್ ಫಾರ್ ಸೀಸ್ಮಾಲಜಿ ಪ್ರಕಾರ, ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 5:39ರ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಭೂಮಿ ನಡುಗಿದ ಅನುಭವವಾಗಿದೆ.

ಲಡಾಖ್‌: ಲೇಹ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು (ಮಂಗಳವಾರ) ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ಭಾರತೀಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂ ಗರ್ಭಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರವು ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣ ಎಕ್ಸ್​​ ಮೂಲಕ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಜನವರಿ 30ರ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 5:39ಕ್ಕೆ ಲಡಾಖ್​ನ​ ಲೇಹ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದೆ. ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ 3.4ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ.

ಸುಖ ನಿದ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಜನ ಈ ಕಂಪನದಿಂದ ಭಯಭೀತರಾಗಿ ಮನೆಗಳಿಂದ ಹೊರಬಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸದ್ಯದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಹಾನಿ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿಲ್ಲ.

ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿ: ಚೀನಾದಲ್ಲಿ 7.1 ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಪ್ರಬಲ ಭೂಕಂಪ, ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ನಡುಗಿದ ಭೂಮಿ

ವಾರದ (ಮಂಗಳವಾರ) ಹಿಂದಷ್ಟೇ ಚೀನಾದ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಕ್ಸಿನ್‌ಜಿಯಾಂಗ್ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಜಾನೆ 7.1 ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಕಂಪವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಅಕ್ಸು ಪ್ರಾಂತ್ಯದ ವುಶು ಕೌಂಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಅನುಭವವಾಗಿದೆ. ಚೀನಾ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಪರ್ಕ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಭೂಕಂಪವನ್ನು ಖಚಿತಪಡಿಸಿತ್ತು. ದೆಹಲಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಸುತ್ತಮುತ್ತಲಿನ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳ ಜನರಿಗೂ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ ಅನುಭವವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಭೂಕಂಪನದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರವು ಎಕ್ಸ್​ ಮೂಲಕ, ಭೂಕಂಪದ ಕೇಂದ್ರಬಿಂದುವು 80 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿತ್ತು.

