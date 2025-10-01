ETV Bharat / bharat

ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಂದು, ಬದುಕು ಬದಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಕಾಫಿ:ಈಗ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಜನ ಮನ್ನಣೆ; ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಕಾಫಿ ಇತಿಹಾಸ!

About six and a half decades ago, coffee came as a guest crop to Manya. The central government started cultivating this crop to prevent deforestation and provide income to the tribals by ending paddy farming. Over time, coffee has brought about great changes in the lives of the tribals. The credit for changing their lifestyle goes to this crop. Now this is the main commercial crop in the district.

Chintapalli: Waking up in the morning and drinking a hot cup of coffee is a different kind of fun. When you are tired, a cup of coffee is sure to give you new enthusiasm. In this way, coffee has become an inseparable part of our daily lives. This coffee... has given a new light to Manya, who was far from the shadows of progress. It has become the main commercial crop in this region and has spread our fame and prestige to other continents.

This crop, which is native to the Khafa region of Ethiopia, is currently cultivated in 80 countries around the world. The name of the Khafa region changed to coffee over time. This crop came to light in our state for the first time in 1898 in East Godavari district by an Englishman named Brady. In 1920, the landowners and the then revenue officials made the tribals cultivate coffee. In the neighboring state of Odisha, the Maharaja of Jaipur encouraged the cultivation of this crop in 1930. It started in Manyam in 1960.

Special recognition for the sons of the Giriputras.. The coffee grown by Lakari Venkata Rao, a tribal farmer from Asarada village in Lambasingi panchayat of Chintapalli mandal, was selected for the national-level Fine Cup Award-2024 last year. In 2008, a tribal woman from Lambasingi village, Narsiramulamma, received the same award. She started her life as a single woman and earned income through coffee cultivation, and distinguished herself. She was honored with the Central Coffee Board Award in recognition of her efforts in organic farming. Earlier, the women of the Gram Swarajya Sangam of Gondipakalu village in Chintapalli mandal received special recognition for organic farming.

International fame...

The crop grown by the tribals in the Araku region has already won many international awards. Chief Minister Chandrababu himself has become the brand ambassador of Araku Coffee. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the taste of Manyam Coffee in Mann Ki Baat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi tasted Araku Coffee at the G-20 Summit with Chief Minister Chandrababu. Chief Minister Chandrababu tweeted that he would like to have another cup with you if possible. An outlet was also set up at the recent Olympics in Paris. Renowned industrialist Anand Mahendra announced that he wants to open another one soon. It is noteworthy that this is the first coffee shop to be set up outside the country.

Araku Coffee won a gold medal in the Prix Epicurus-2018 competition held in Paris in 2018.

Details of coffee cultivation..

Area in the district: 2.5 lakh acres

Dependent families: 1.35 lakh

Annual production: 18,000 metric tons

Export value: Rs. 150-200 crore

Target from 2015 to 2025: 1 lakh acres

Allocated funds: Rs. 525 crore

Conclusion: