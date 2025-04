ETV Bharat / bharat

"Breaking Boundaries: How Bandaru Pravalika Completed 175 Courses and Inspired a Generation", A Young Achiever's Journey

Konempalem, Anakapalle District: While most students rush home after school, dump their bags, and head straight to play, Bandaru Pravalika followed a different path.

Even after school hours, while her peers were out playing, she dedicated herself to completing 175 certificate courses within just a year. This exceptional feat caught the attention of Disney Plus Hotstar, who not only recognized her achievement but also conducted a special interview with her.

A Student Who Thought Beyond Exams

At just 15 years old, Pravalika completed her Class 10 at Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya in Bhimili, Visakhapatnam. While most students at this age are focused on exams and getting pass marks, Pravalika set out to acquire employable skills that would help her in the future. She began taking online certificate courses offered by Infosys after being introduced to them by school officials in Class 9.

A Remarkable Accomplishment

Pravalika completed courses in a wide range of subjects, including time management, electronics, hardware, software, drone technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). While some of her classmates joined in, she was the only one to finish all 175 courses in just one year, often dedicating 3 hours to a full day for each course. Her impressive dedication has earned her widespread recognition and praise.

Recognition from Disney Plus Hotstar and AP Education Minister

Her outstanding achievement caught the attention of Disney Plus Hotstar, who flew in from Delhi to conduct a special interview with Pravalika. Additionally, AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh acknowledged her talent, praising her for her hard work and determination.

A Role Model for Others

What is considered a remarkable achievement for many completing 50 certificate courses was easily surpassed by Pravalika. Infosys lauded her for completing 175 courses that are typically challenging for even graduates with B.Tech and M.Tech degrees. Beyond her academic success, Pravalika is also a sports enthusiast, having served as the vice-captain of her school cricket team and winning state-level medals.

Her efforts have not only inspired her classmates but also influenced four other students at her school, who have now completed 100 certificate courses each, following Pravalika’s example. Sri Chaitanya Vidyasanstha has recognized her exceptional talent and offered her a free seat for further studies.

A Mother's Pride

Pravalika’s mother is extremely proud of her daughter’s accomplishments. She expressed her desire to continue supporting Pravalika’s education so that she can reach even greater heights.

A Bright Future Ahead

Pravalika, who plans to pursue Civil Engineering in B.Tech, has set her sights on joining the Civil Services in the future. Her dedication, perseverance, and ambition serve as an inspiration for all, showing that with hard work and determination, age and circumstances are no barrier to success.

