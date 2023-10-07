Asian Games: ಪುರುಷರ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿನ್ನ, ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕಂಚು
Published: 37 minutes ago
Asian Games: ಪುರುಷರ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿನ್ನ, ಮಹಿಳಾ ಹಾಕಿ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಕಂಚು
ಹ್ಯಾಂಗ್ಝೌ: ಏಷ್ಯನ್ ಗೇಮ್ಸ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಬೇಟೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ. ಪುರುಷರ ಕಬಡ್ಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ತಂಡ ಇರಾನ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ತೀವ್ರ ಹೋರಾಟ ನಡೆಸಿ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪದಕ ಗೆದ್ದುಕೊಂಡಿದೆ. ಇತ್ತ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ಹಾಕಿ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಪಾನ್ ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಸೋಲಿಸಿ ಕಂಚಿಗೆ ಕೊರಳೊಡ್ಡಿದೆ.
𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇!!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023
A dramatic match between India and the defending champions, Iran, ends on our favour.
Our warriors gave a major fightback to end their campaign with the coveted GOLD🥇🌟 making it a double in Kabaddi🤩
It was a spectacular display of strength and… pic.twitter.com/ooLVZRBvb1
