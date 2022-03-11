ತೆರೆಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದ ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್: ಕ್ಲೈಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನೆಟಿಜನ್ ಫುಲ್ ಖುಷ್!
ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ (ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ): ಬಾಹುಬಲಿ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಯ ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂಜಾ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ ಅಭಿನಯದ ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ಇಂದು ತೆರೆಗೆ ಅಪ್ಪಳಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ವಿಮರ್ಶೆಗಳು ಸುರಿಯಲಾರಂಭಿಸಿವೆ.
When it’s from the Heart ❤️ it Never Fails #BlockBusterRadheShyam 🧿🦋— thaman S (@MusicThaman) March 10, 2022
A big day for all of us who were from the heart with full of hearts 💕 🖤🧸
True love stories Never Have Endings ▶️#RadheyShyam #RadheyShyamBgm ✨🎛♥️
ರಾಧಾ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಬರೆದು ನಿರ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಒಂದು ಅವಧಿಯ ಪ್ರಣಯ ಕಥೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದು ವಿಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ನಡುವಿನ ಸಂಘರ್ಷದ ನಡುವೆ ಈ ಕಥೆ ಸುತ್ತುತ್ತದೆ. ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಪ್ರಚಾರದ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳನ್ನು ರಂಜಿಸಲು ‘ಎಲ್ಲವನ್ನೂ ಮಾಡುತ್ತೇನೆ’ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದರು. ನಟ ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ತನ್ನ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ನಿರಂತರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಬಲಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳನ್ನು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಂದು ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಚಿತ್ರ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಪರದೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಹಿಟ್ ಆಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದಂತೆ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.
This edit! 😁☺️— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) March 10, 2022
My best wishes to Darling #Prabhas anna, gorgeous @hegdepooja , the daring producers of @UV_Creations , dir @director_radhaa & the entire team! This mammoth effort deserves a blockbuster! 🔥 #RadheyShyam
@TSeries @GopiKrishnaMvs@AAFilmsIndia @RedGiantMovies_ https://t.co/RbQAXIs7wB
ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಟ್ವಿಟರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದು, ನೆಟಿಜನ್ಗಳು ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂಜಾ ಅಭಿನಯದ ಚಿತ್ರವನ್ನು ಮೆಚ್ಚಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ಗೆ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಸಂಗೀತ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಥಮನ್ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ ಮೊದಲ ಸೆಲೆಬ್ರಿಟಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಟ ಸುಶಾಂತ್ ಅವರು ರಾಧೆ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
The climax scenes are unfolding with a bated breath. This is the film's hardest stretch in terms of picturization. @PrabhasRaju and @hegdepooja show immense caliber.— Hetvik Sharma (@HetvikSharma) March 11, 2022
👉 Showtime#RadheShyam#RadhaKrishnaKumar pic.twitter.com/YuocedpIRQ
ಚಿತ್ರದ ಕ್ಲೈಮ್ಯಾಕ್ಸ್ ದೃಶ್ಯವನ್ನು ನೆಟ್ಟಿಗರು ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಆದ್ರೆ ಚಿತ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಿಶ್ರ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆಗಳು ಹೊರ ಬರುತ್ತಿವೆ. ನಟ ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಟು ಬ್ಯಾಕ್ ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತಮ ಲೈನ್-ಅಪ್ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಓಂ ರಾವುತ್ ಅವರ ಆದಿಪುರುಷ ಚಿತ್ರ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಕೆಜಿಎಫ್ ಖ್ಯಾತಿಯ ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ ನೀಲ್ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನದ ಸಲಾರ್ ಚಿತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ನಟಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
#RadheShyam grandly mounted love story which takes us to another world. Excellent background score by @MusicThaman specifically the Interval Bang 🎻🤩 and terrific performance by #Prabhas especially the climax 🔥🌊⛴— Deepak (@deepaksomisetty) March 11, 2022
Kudos @director_radhaa, slow poision laga ekkestundi 💉❤️ 😎 pic.twitter.com/GOUptirwo9