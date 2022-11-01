ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಸೇತುವೆ ದುರಂತ: ಜೋ ಬೈಡನ್, ಕಮಲಾ ಹ್ಯಾರಿಸ್ ಸಂತಾಪ
ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್: ಗುಜರಾತ್ನ ಮೋರ್ಬಿ ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿದ ಭೀಕರ ಸೇತುವೆ ಕುಸಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು, ಮಕ್ಕಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 134 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ. 100ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತರಿಗೆ ಅಮೆರಿಕದ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೋ ಬೈಡನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಉಪಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೆ ಕಮಲಾ ಹ್ಯಾರಿಸ್ ತೀವ್ರ ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse in India, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022
ಈ ಕುರಿತು ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಜೋ ಬೈಡನ್, ಸೇತುವೆ ಕುಸಿತದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿಪಾತ್ರರನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳಿಗೆ ಜಿಲ್ (ಪತ್ನಿ) ಹಾಗೂ ನಾನು ಸಂತಾಪ ಸೂಚಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ. ಹಲವಾರು ಜೀವಗಳನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಜನರ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಯೋಚನೆಗಳಿವೆ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
We stand with the people of India who are mourning the victims of the devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat. Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones and all those impacted.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 31, 2022
ಕಮಲಾ ಹ್ಯಾರಿಸ್ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ, ನಮ್ಮ ಹೃದಯವು ದುರಂತದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿದ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಇರಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
