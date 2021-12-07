ಜಕಾರ್ತ (ಇಂಡೋನೇಷ್ಯಾ) : ಪ್ರಚಂಡ ಜ್ವಾಲಾಮುಖಿಗೆ ಇಂಡೋನೇಷ್ಯಾ ತತ್ತರಿಸಿದೆ. ಈವರೆಗೆ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ 22 ಜನರು ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು 50ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮಂದಿ ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅನೇಕರು ತೀವ್ರವಾಗಿ ಸುಟ್ಟಗಾಯಗಳಿಂದ ಬಳಲುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ವಿಪತ್ತು ನಿರ್ವಹಣಾ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಇಂಡೋನೇಷ್ಯಾದ ಸೆಮೇರು ಪರ್ವತದಲ್ಲಿ (ಮೌಂಟ್​ ಸೆಮೇರು) ಲಾವಾರಸ ಸ್ಫೋಟಿಸಿದೆ. ಕರಗಿದ ಬೂದಿಯಂತೆ ಜ್ವಾಲಾಮುಖಿಯು ಪೂರ್ವ ಜಾವಾ ಪ್ರಾಂತ್ಯದ ಹತ್ತಿರದ 11 ಹಳ್ಳಿಗಳನ್ನು ಆವರಿಸಿದೆ. ಜನರು ಭಯಭೀತರಾಗಿ ಓಡಿ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ದೃಶ್ಯ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವೈರಲ್​ ಆಗಿದೆ.

ಗಾಯಾಳುಗಳನ್ನು ವಿವಿಧ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ದಾಖಲಿಸಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ. ಮನೆಗಳೆಲ್ಲ ಲಾವಾರಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿವೆ. ಸಾವಿರಾರು ಜನರನ್ನು ಸ್ಥಳಾಂತರ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ತಾತ್ಕಾಲಿಕ ಆಶ್ರಯ ಕೇಂದ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರನ್ನು ಇರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ಸೆಮೇರು ಪರ್ವತದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಫೋಟಗೊಂಡ ಜ್ವಾಲಾಮುಖಿಯಿಂದಾಗಿ ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 22ಕ್ಕೆ ಏರಿದೆ. ಲಾವಾ ಪ್ರವಾಹ ಮತ್ತು ಬೂದಿ ಆವರಿಸಿದೆ. ಇದರ ನಡುವೆ ನಾಪತ್ತೆಯಾದ 30 ಮಂದಿಗಾಗಿ ಶೋಧ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರೆದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಿಪತ್ತು ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಸೋಮವಾರ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ತಂಡವು ಲುಮಾಜಾಂಗ್ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಣ್ಣಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂತುಹೋಗಿರುವ ಹಲವಾರು ಶವಗಳನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆಹಚ್ಚಿದೆ. ಸ್ಫೋಟದ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನದಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮರಳು ಗಣಿಗಾರಿಕೆ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳು ನಡೆದಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಕಾಣೆಯಾದವರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಮಗೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿರುವ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಈಗಾಗಲೇ 22 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು 30 ಜನರು ನಾಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನಾ ನದಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲವು ಗಣಿಗಾರಿಕೆ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳು ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದವು. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಸಾವಿನ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದೆ. ಕಾರ್ಯಾಚರಣೆ ಮುಂದುವರಿದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ವಿಪತ್ತು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Jakarta, Dec 7 (IANS) The death toll from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia's East Java province has increased to 22, while search operations for 30 missing persons continued amid a potential of lava floods and hot clouds, an official from the disaster management agency said.

On Monday, the search and rescue team found several bodies buried by mud in Lumajang district, and the number of missing people may increase as there were sand mining activities on rivers during the eruption, Daniel Riza, an official at the data and information centre of the district's disaster management and mitigation agency, told Xinhua news agency.

"The reports coming to us revealed that 22 have died, and 30 persons lost contacts, and the number could be more than that as there were some mining activities on the rivers just before the eruption," he said.

The natural disaster has forced 1,700 people to flee from their homes and take shelter at evacuation centres as hundreds of houses, a bridge and other infrastructure facilities were destroyed in the December 4 eruption, the official said.

Head of the Geological Agency at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry Eko Budi Lelono said there was still a potential for hot clouds to spread from the crater of the volcano, so that the red zone where the clouds may pass through must be emptied.

"The potential for the hot clouds to spread still exists. With a tool, it can be known just before it happens," he told reporters.

On Sunday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency warned that heavy rains might occur in the coming days.

Heavy rains have usually triggered lava floods after volcanic eruptions in the vast archipelagic nation.

"There are still a potential of rains, with the level of weak, moderate and heavy, pouring down the areas around the crater and the slope of the volcano in the next three days," Fachri Rajab, head of the Centre for the Public Meteorology of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), told the media.