ಕಣ್ಣೂರು(ಕೇರಳ) : ಬಾಂಬ್ ಸ್ಫೋಟಗೊಂಡು ಓರ್ವ ಯುವಕ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದು, ಮೂವರು ಗಾಯಗೊಂಡಿರುವ ಘಟನೆ ಕೇರಳದ ಕಣ್ಣೂರಿನ ತೊಟ್ಟಡದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

ಈಚೂರಿನ ಜಿಷ್ಣು (26) ಮೃತ ಯುವಕ ಎಂದು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಜಿಷ್ಣುವಿನ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರಾದ ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಅರವಿಂದ್ ಎಂಬುವರಿಗೆ ಗಂಭೀರ ಗಾಯಗಳಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಮಲಯಾಳ ಮನೋರಮಾ ದೈನಿಕದ ಕಚೇರಿ ತೋಟದ ಬಳಿ ಘಟನೆ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.

ಕಣ್ಣೂರಿನ ಬಾಂಬ್ ದಾಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಯುವಕ ಸಾವು

ಮೃತ ಯುವಕ ದೇಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಚೂರಿ ಇರಿತದ ಗಾಯದ ಗುರುತುಗಳಿರುವುದು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಶನಿವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ ಮದುವೆ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತಡರಾತ್ರಿಯವರೆಗೆ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ನಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಈ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಗಳ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿದು ಬಂದಿದೆ.

ಪಾರ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿನ ವಿವಾದದ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಈ ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಎನ್ನಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಕುರಿತಂತೆ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ತನಿಖೆ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Youth killed in bomb attack

Kannur: Youth killed in a bomb attack at Thottada, Kannur today. The deceased was identified as Jishnu (26), native of Eachur. The incident reportedly happened by 2.00 pm near Malayala Manorama Daily's office Thottada. Three more also got injuired in the attack. The attackers had fled.

It is found that there were scars from being stabbed in Jishnu's body. It is alleged that the attack was the result of a dispute in a wedding eve party that took place at saturday evening. The police have intiated an investigation.