ಶಿವಪುರಿ : 'ಜನತಾ ದರ್ಬಾರ್' ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಶಿವಪುರಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಶಾಸಕ ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ರಘುವಂಶಿ ಕೋಲಾರಸ್ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಗ್ರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ತಲುಪಿದರು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರು ತಮ್ಮ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳನ್ನು ಶಾಸಕರ ಬಳಿ ಹೇಳಿಕೊಂಡು, ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ಸಹಾಯಕ ಶಿವರಾಜ್ ಢಾಕಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದೂರು ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು.

ಫೋನ್​ ಮೂಲಕವೇ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗೆ ನಿಂದಿಸಿದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಎಂಎಲ್ಎ

ಗ್ರಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಸಕರ ಭೇಟಿ ವಿಚಾರ ತಿಳಿದಿದ್ದರೂ ಸಹ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಶಿವರಾಜ್ ಜನತಾ ದರ್ಬಾರ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದರಿಂದ ಸಿಟ್ಟಿಗೆದ್ದ ಶಾಸಕ ಶಿವರಾಜ್‌ಗೆ ದೂರವಾಣಿ ಕರೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಸ್ಥಳಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುವಂತೆ ಬೆದರಿಕೆ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದಲ್ಲದೆ, ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರ ಮುಂದೆಯೇ ದೂರವಾಣಿ ಮೂಲಕ ನಿಂದಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಸಖತ್​ ವೈರಲ್ ಆಗ್ತಿದೆ.

Shivpuri BJP MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi reached a village in the Kolaras area as part of 'Janata Darbar'. During this, the villagers narrated their problems to the MLA and complained to him against village assistant Shivraj Dhakad. Despite knowing about the MLA's visit to the village, Shivraj did not reach the Janata Darbar. On learning about it, the MLA called up Shivraj over the phone and he not only threatened him but also abused him in front of the villagers over the phone. The video went viral on social media.