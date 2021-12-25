ಪಕ್ಷದ ನಿಧಿಗೆ ಸಾವಿರ ರೂ. ದೇಣಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಮೋ ಕರೆ
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಭಾರತೀಯ ಜನತಾ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಸಾವಿರ ರೂ. ದೇಣಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಪಕ್ಷವನ್ನ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲಿಷ್ಠಗೊಳಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಿ ಎಂದು ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಅಟಲ್ ಬಿಹಾರಿ ವಾಜಪೇಯಿ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಅಂಗವಾಗಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠಗೊಳಿಸಲು ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ನಮೋ, ಮೈಕ್ರೋ ದೇಣಿಗೆ ಅಭಿಯಾನ(micro-donation campaign)ಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಿದರು. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬಲಪಡಿಸಲು ಸಹಾಯ ಮಾಡಿ, ಭಾರತವನ್ನ ಬಲಿಷ್ಠಗೊಳಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021
Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation.
Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong. pic.twitter.com/ENdytJYEj5
ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ಭಾರತೀಯ ಜನತಾ ಪಾರ್ಟಿ ನಿಧಿಗೆ 1 ಸಾವಿರ ರೂ. ದೇಣಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನೀವೂ ಮಾಡುವ ಸಹಾಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಆದರ್ಶ ಪಾಲನೆ ಹಾಗೂ ದೇಶಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಿಸ್ವಾರ್ಥ ಸೇವೆಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಬಲ ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ದೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಥಮ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡುವುದು ನಮ್ಮ ಆದರ್ಶ. ಇಂತಹ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿಕ್ಕ ಪ್ರಮಾಣದ ದೇಣಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದರೆ ಜೀವಮಾನ ಪೂರ್ತಿ ನಿಸ್ವಾರ್ಥ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸುವ ಉತ್ಸಾಹಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಉತ್ತೇಜನ ನೀಡಿದಂತಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Any donation to the @BJP4India is a contribution towards a stronger #NewIndia.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021
You can contribute through the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App.
I have done my part and appeal to all our supporters and karyakartas to donate and inspire others for the same. pic.twitter.com/T8h1lI26Mr
ನಮೋ ಕರೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಬೆನ್ನಲ್ಲೇ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಜೆಪಿ ನಡ್ಡಾಕೂಡ 1 ಸಾವಿರ ರೂ. ದೇಣಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಅಭಿಯಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗಿಯಾಗುವಂತೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಸುವವರು 5 ರೂದಿಂದ ಸಾವಿರ ರೂ.ವರೆಗೆ ದೇಣಿಗೆ ನೀಡಬಹುದು ಎಂದಿದೆ. 2019-20ರಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಜನತಾ ಪಾರ್ಟಿಯ ಒಟ್ಟು ಆಸ್ತಿ 3,623.28 ಕೋಟಿ ಆಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ 1,651,022 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂ. ಬಳಕೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
I have made my own humble contribution towards strengthening the BJP using the 'Donation' module of the NaMo App.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 25, 2021
Using the referral code, you can also connect friends and family in this mass movement and empower the BJP to selflessly continue to serve the people. pic.twitter.com/gkNAkFfRqi