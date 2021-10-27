ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವವನ್ನು 'ಛಿದ್ರಗೊಳಿಸುವ' ಅಸ್ತ್ರ : ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ
Updated on: 1 hours ago
ನವದೆಹಲಿ : ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಬೇಹುಗಾರಿಕೆ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸುವ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತನಿಖೆ ನಡೆಸಲು ಮೂವರು ಪರಿಣತರ ಸಮಿತಿ ರಚನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟ್ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವನ್ನು ನಾನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ, ಸಂಸದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
During last Parliament session, we raised Pegasus issue. Today, SC has given it opinion & supported what we were saying. We were asking 3 questions -who authorised Pegasus?, who was it used against and did any other country have access to information of our people: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/rtcCk0jCm3— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021
ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸುದ್ದಿಗೋಷ್ಠಿ ನಡೆಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿರುವ ಅವರು, ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಲು ಸರ್ವೋಚ್ಚ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯ ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ನಮಗೆ ಸಂತೋಷವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸುವ ಇಂಗಿತ ಇದೆ.
ಸಂಸತ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಹಿಂದೆಯೂ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷ ಹೋರಾಟ ಮಾಡಿತ್ತು. ಆದರೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರು ಈ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಾತ್ಸಾರ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದರಿಂದ ಅವರು ಇದನ್ನು ಮುಂದುವರೆಸಲು ಇಷ್ಟಪಡುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. It is a big step that the Supreme Court has said that they will look into this matter. I am confident that we will get truth out of this: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/S7kL13j9x5— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021
ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು, ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳು, ನ್ಯಾಯಾಧೀಶರು ಹಾಗೂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಸಚಿವರು ಸೇರಿ ಇತರರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಎಂದ ಅಸ್ತ್ರವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಯೋಗ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವರ ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ಇಲ್ಲದೇ ಈ ಅಸ್ತ್ರವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಲಾಗುವುದಿಲ್ಲ.
ಹಾಗಾಗಿ, ಇದನ್ನು ಬಹಳ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದ ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಸಮಿತಿ ರಚನೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಆದೇಶ ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ನಾನು ಸ್ವಾಗತಿಸುವೆ ಎಂದು ಕೋರ್ಟ್ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಿಸಿದರು.
We are happy that Supreme Court has accepted to look into the Pegasus issue. We will raise this issue again in Parliament. We will try to have a debate in Parliament. I am sure the BJP will not like to have a debate on this: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/31ysoreg1E— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021
ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಇದೊಂದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವವನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿಕ್ಕುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಸುಪ್ರೀಂಕೋರ್ಟ್ ಈ ವಿಷಯವನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಹೇಳಿರುವುದು ನಮ್ಮ ವಾದಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಜಯವಾಗಿದೆ. ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ಇದರಿಂದ ಸತ್ಯ ಹೊರ ಬರುವ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸವಿದೆ ಎಂದರು.
Pegasus was used against CMs, former PMs, BJP's ministers among others. Was PM & HM getting the data obtained through use of Pegasus? If the data of phone tapping of Election Commission, CEC & Opposition leaders are going to PM, then it's a criminal act: Rahul Gandhi, Congress pic.twitter.com/dUEmyYsgtw— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021
ಗಾಸಸ್ ತಂತ್ರಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ತಂದಿದ್ದು ಯಾರು?, ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ತಂತ್ರಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಖರೀದಿಸಿದ್ದು ಯಾರು?, ಯಾರ್ಯಾರ ಮೇಲೆ ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ತಂತ್ರಾಂಶ ಬಳಸಲಾಗಿದೆ?, ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಡಾಟಾ ಬೇರೆ ದೇಶಗಳ ಬಳಿಯೂ ಇದೆಯಾ?, ಡಾಟಾವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ, ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವರಿಗೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿತ್ತಾ? ಎಂದು ಪೆಗಾಸಸ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹಿಂದಿನ ಅಧಿವೇಶನದಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸಿದ್ದೆವು. ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಬೇಕು ಎಂದು ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಹೊರ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದಾರೆ.