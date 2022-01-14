ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಧಾರಿತ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ವಸ್ತು ಪತ್ತೆ; ನಿಷ್ಕ್ರಿಯಗೊಳಿಸಿ ಅನಾಹುತ ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿದ ಎನ್ಎಸ್ಜಿ
Published on: 57 minutes ago |
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಧಾರಿತ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ವಸ್ತು ಪತ್ತೆ; ನಿಷ್ಕ್ರಿಯಗೊಳಿಸಿ ಅನಾಹುತ ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿದ ಎನ್ಎಸ್ಜಿ
Published on: 57 minutes ago |
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
ನವದೆಹಲಿ: ಪೂರ್ವ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಗಾಜಿಪುರ ಹೂವಿನ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಧಾರಿತ ಸ್ಫೋಟಕ ವಸ್ತು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಆತಂಕಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಯಿತು.
-
Photo of the abandoned bag containing IED found at Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
(Photo: Sources in police) pic.twitter.com/5b70BGmuVm
ಯಾರೋ ಹುದುಗಿಸಿಟ್ಟಿದ್ದ ಐಇಡಿಯನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭದ್ರತಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ಅದನ್ನು ನಾಶಪಡಿಸುವಲ್ಲಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾದರು. ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಸಂಭಾವ್ಯ ಅನಾಹುತ ತಪ್ಪಿಸಿದರು.
-
#WATCH | Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) carries out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market pic.twitter.com/tV0PMYxSLF— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
Loading...