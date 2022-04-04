ಪುಣೆ (ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ): ಕೊರೊನಾ ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕಾರ್ಯವನ್ನು ಸೀರಮ್ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಿಟ್ಯೂಟ್ ಆಫ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾದ ಸಿಇಒ ಆದರ್ ಪೂನವಾಲಾ ಶ್ಲಾಘಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲ್ಲದೇ, ಕೋವಿಡ್​ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಪಾಸಿಟಿವಿಟಿ ದರ ಕುಸಿಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ನಡುವೆ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಮಾಚಲ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಂತಹ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್​ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧಗಳನ್ನು ಹಿಂತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಪುಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪರ್ಯಾಯ ಇಂಧನ ಸಮಾವೇಶವನ್ನು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಉದ್ಧವ್ ಠಾಕ್ರೆ ಉದ್ಘಾಟಿಸಿದರು. ನಂತರ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಆದರ್ ಪೂನವಾಲಾ, ಬೂಸ್ಟರ್ ಡೋಸ್‌ಗಾಗಿ ನಾವು ಕೆಲವು ತಿಂಗಳುಗಳಿಂದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೂ ಪ್ರಯಾಣದ ವೇಳೆ ಬೂಸ್ಟರ್ ಡೋಸ್ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಸರ್ಕಾರವು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ವಯಸ್ಕರಿಗೆ ಎರಡು ಡೋಸ್​ ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಈಗ ಬೂಸ್ಟರ್​ ನೀಡುವ ಸಮಯ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಇತರ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ದೇಶಗಳು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಬೂಸ್ಟರ್ ಡೋಸ್ ಅನ್ನು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಿವೆ. ಈಗ ಭಾರತದ ಸರದಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ ಎಂದರು.

ನಾವು ಸರಿಯಾದ ಲಸಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಆರಿಸಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಕಡಿಮೆ ಆಗಿವೆ. ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಅಲೆ ಬಂದಾಗ ಅದು ಸೌಮ್ಯವಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ. ನಾನು ಯಾವುದೇ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆಗಳನ್ನು ನೀಡಲು ಬಯಸುವುದಿಲ್ಲ. ಆದರೆ, ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಕೊರೊನಾ ವೈರಸ್​ಗೆ ದೇಶ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯಿಸಿದ ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ನೋಡಿದರೆ ಲಸಿಕೆಗಳು ಉತ್ತಮವಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿವೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಸಾಬೀತಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ನಂತರ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಅವರು, ನಮ್ಮ ಲಸಿಕೆಗಳು ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತವೆ. ಆದರೆ, ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ರೂಪಾಂತರಿ ವೈರಸ್​ಗಾಗಿ ನೀವು ಬೂಸ್ಟರ್ ಅನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ನಮ್ಮಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಕಷ್ಟು ಸ್ಟಾಕ್​ಗಳಿವೆ ಎಂದು ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದರು.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid the overall cases and positivity rate declining in the country and states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh revoking the COVID restrictions, Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India (SII), praised the Central Government for their work during the pandemic and hinted at the announcement of a booster dose policy.

Speaking on the booster dose policy, he praised the Central government and said, "For the booster dose, we have appealed to the government for few months, as everyone who needs to travel needs to take booster dose, the government has already covered entire adult population with two doses and now, time for the booster has also come"

He also mentioned that all the other countries have already initiated the booster dose and now it was India's turn to match the suit.

He also compared the vaccines of India to the vaccines in Europe and America.

"The Covid cases in India are less because we chose the right vaccine. If and when the fourth wave comes, it will be mild hopefully, I don't want to make any predictions but if you look at the way our nation has responded to the new mutant variant, our vaccines have been proven far better," said Poonawalla.

Poonawala also cleared the air about the current vaccine's performance on a new variant.

"Yes our vaccines will work, but you will have to take booster for the future variant, We have enough stocks," clarified Poonawalla.

Adar Poonawalla was speaking at the Alternative Fuel Conclave in Pune. The Conclave highlighted Maharashtra's leadership role in the alternate fuel and automobile sector and was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. (ANI)