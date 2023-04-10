ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ.. 13 ಗಂಟೆ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 6 ಬಾರಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ ಭೂಮಿ!
ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ದಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ.. 13 ಗಂಟೆ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 6 ಬಾರಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ ಭೂಮಿ!
ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್: ಭಾನುವಾರ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನದಿಂದ ಸೋಮವಾರ ನಸುಕಿನ ಜಾವದವರೆಗೆ ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ ದ್ವೀಪದಲ್ಲಿ 6 ಬಾರಿ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ ಆತಂಕ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದೆ. ಭೂಕಂಪನದಿಂದ ಅಲ್ಲಿನ ನಿವಾಸಿಗಳು ಭಯಭೀತರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 & Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km ,Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/rbEJXZMrZL@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/O32Uq7cXfw— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
ಸೋಮವಾರ ನಸುಕಿನ ಜಾವದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡುಗಿದ ಭೂಮಿ: ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಕ್ಯಾಂಪ್ಬೆಲ್ ಕೊಲ್ಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಸುಕಿನ ಜಾವ 2.26 ಗಂಟೆಯ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಕ್ಯಾಂಪ್ಬೆಲ್ ಕೊಲ್ಲಿಯ ಉತ್ತರದಿಂದ 220 ಕಿಲೋ ಮೀಟರ್ ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಬಿಂದು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, 32 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ. 4.6ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಕಂಪನ ಉಂಟಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಅಧ್ಯಯನ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 01:07:44 IST, Lat: 13.26 & Long: 93.30, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 34km E of Diglipur, Andaman island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yNxbS9Y6Dh@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/qUuZ7lol6p— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
ಒಂದು ಗಂಟೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದ್ದ ಭೂಮಿ: ಕ್ಯಾಂಪ್ಬೆಲ್ ಕೊಲ್ಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ ಸಂಭವಿಸುವ ಒಂದು ಗಂಟೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ನ ಡಿಗ್ಲಿಪುರ್ ಎಂಬಲ್ಲಿ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿತ್ತು. ನಸುಕಿನ ಜಾವ 1.07 ಗಂಟೆಯ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿದೆ. ಡಿಗ್ಲಿಪುರ್ ಪೂರ್ವದಿಂದ ಸುಮಾರು 34 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಬಿಂದು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, 15 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.3.9ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 17:47:38 IST, Lat: 8.95 & Long: 94.06, Depth: 37 Km ,Location: Nicobar Islands, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/7t0sgsKmfn @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/n1bKZhzpGe— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
ಐದು ಗಂಟೆ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಬಾರಿ ಭೂಕಂಪ: ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಐದು ಗಂಟೆಗಳ ಅವಧಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಬಾರಿ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿರುವುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಭಾನುವಾರ ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ ದ್ವೀಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 5.47ಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಮಾರು 37 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.5.5ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಹೇಳಿದೆ.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar Islands, for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/kiVp0nf3AD @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @DDNewslive @Dr_Mishra1966— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ ದ್ವೀಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ 4.01ಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಮಾರು 10 ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.5.3ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km , Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KVJDtTVrhK @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNational pic.twitter.com/K5HjqNtHF1— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
ನಿಕೋಬಾರ್ ದ್ವೀಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 2.59ಕ್ಕೆ ಸುಮಾರು 10 ಕಿಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.4.1ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ನೀಡಿತ್ತು.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 13:16:17 IST, Lat: 9.06 & Long: 93.98, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 228km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/o2J51TSibP pic.twitter.com/bm9zHy5gy4— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 9, 2023
ಕ್ಯಾಂಪ್ಬೆಲ್ ಕೊಲ್ಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿನ್ನೆ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1.16 ಗಂಟೆಯ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿದೆ. ಕ್ಯಾಂಪ್ಬೆಲ್ ಕೊಲ್ಲಿಯ ಉತ್ತರದಿಂದ 228 ಕಿಮೀ ದೂರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಬಿಂದು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, 10 ಕಿಮೀ ಆಳದಲ್ಲಿ ರಿಕ್ಟರ್ ಮಾಪಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.4.9ರಷ್ಟು ತೀವ್ರತೆಯ ಭೂಕಂಪನವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಭೂಕಂಪಶಾಸ್ತ್ರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ತಿಳಿಸಿದೆ. ಆದ್ರೆ ಈವರೆಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಮತ್ತು ಆಸ್ತಿಪಾಸ್ತಿ ಹಾನಿ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವರದಿಯಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಪದೇ ಪದೆ ಭೂಮಿ ಕಂಪಿಸಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ಅಲ್ಲಿನ ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ ಆತಂಕ ಮನೆಮಾಡಿದೆ.