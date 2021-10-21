100 ಕೋಟಿ ಲಸಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿ ಭಾರತ ದಾಖಲೆ..100 ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಾಲಂಕಾರ
100 ಕೋಟಿ ಲಸಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿ ಭಾರತ ದಾಖಲೆ..100 ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಾಲಂಕಾರ
ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್: ಕೋವಿಡ್ ವ್ಯಾಕ್ಸಿನೇಷನ್ ನೀಡುವಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದು, ಬರೋಬ್ಬರಿ 100 ಕೋಟಿ ವ್ಯಾಕ್ಸಿನ್ ನೀಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೊಸದೊಂದು ರೆಕಾರ್ಡ್ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
ಭಾರತ 100 ಕೋಟಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ವ್ಯಾಕ್ಸಿನ್ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ದೇಶದ 100 ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ದೀಪಾಲಂಕಾರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಜನಮನ ಸೆಳೆಯುತ್ತಿವೆ. ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯ ಈ ನಿರ್ಧಾರ ಕೈಗೊಂಡಿದೆ.
ಇದನ್ನೂ ಓದಿರಿ: ಸಿನಿಮೀಯ ಸ್ಟೈಲ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ದರೋಡೆ.. 2 ಕೋಟಿ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಚಿನ್ನ, 31 ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂ.ದೋಚಿದ ಕಳ್ಳರು
-
Delhi: Humayun’s Tomb illuminated in colours of Tricolour this evening— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
As part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across the country are being illuminated in colours of National flag as India achieved milestone of administering 100 cr COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/HCyoM1ILuF
ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಹೂಮಾಯೂನ್ ಸ್ಮಾರಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಅಲಂಕಾರದಿಂದ ಕಂಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ.
-
#WATCH | Hyderabad: Char Minar illuminated in Tricolour as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in the colours of National flag across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administering 100 crore COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/RZ3FDTrdZ9— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
ಹೈದರಾಬಾದ್ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ವಿಶ್ವವಿಖ್ಯಾತ ಚಾರ್ ಮೀನಾರ್ ಕೂಡ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜದ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಅಲಂಕಾರದಿಂದ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆಯಿತು
-
Tripura: Bhubaneswari Temple in Rajnagar illuminated in colours of the Tricolour as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccination. pic.twitter.com/O34iJy7qfR— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
ತ್ರಿಪುರಾದ ಭುವನೇಶ್ವರಿ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನವೂ ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜದ ಬಣ್ಣಗಳಿಂದ ಪ್ರಕಾಶಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.
-
#WATCH | Delhi: Red Fort illuminated as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/KCJD0Y5tSR— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಜಗತ್ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ದ ಕುತುಬ್ ಮಿನಾರ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಕೆಂಪು ಕೋಟೆ ಕೂಡ ಈ ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಕ್ಷಣಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದವು
-
#WATCH | Delhi: Qutub Minar illuminated as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/mU8AEzNjWs— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021