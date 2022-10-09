पहाड़ से गिरी टूरिस्ट बस, 10 लोग घायल
Published on: 7 minutes ago
आंध्र प्रदेश के अल्लूरी सीताराम राजू (एएसआर) जिले के वनजंगी में एक पर्यटक बस के पहाड़ी से गिर जाने से कम से कम 10 घायल हो गए. बस विशाखापत्तनम से पडेरू जा रही थी. घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों ने बचाया और अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है.
Andhra Pradesh | At least 10 were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. Injured rescued by locals, rushed to hospital pic.twitter.com/HQ3mIW9q43— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022
