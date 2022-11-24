J-K: सांबा के विजयपुर इलाके में ड्रोन से संदिग्ध सामान गिराया गया, सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू
Published on: 4 minutes ago
श्रीनगर: जम्मू कश्मीर के सांबा के विजयपुर इलाके में ड्रोन से संदिग्ध सामान ड्राप किया गया. सुरक्षा बलों ने सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिया.
J&K | Police team from Vijaypur Police Station recovered one suspicious sealed packet today in the field near Chhani Manhasan in Samba, following reliable inputs. The spot is undisturbed and intact: Additional SP Surinder Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/g4QXztgpws— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
