नड्डा ने किया बंगाल इकाई का गठन : मजूमदार-शुभेंदु पदों पर बने रहेंगे, लिस्ट में मिथुन का भी नाम
Published on: 60 minutes ago |
Updated on: 40 minutes ago
Updated on: 40 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली : भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा (BJP national president JP Nadda) ने पार्टी की पश्चिम बंगाल इकाई के लिए कोर कमेटी की नियुक्ति की. सुकांत मजूमदार अध्यक्ष और शुभेंदु अधिकारी एलओपी के पदों पर बने रहेंगे. लिस्ट में मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का भी नाम है.
BJP national president JP Nadda appoints the core committee for the party’s West Bengal unit; Sukanta Majumdar & Suvendu Adhikari to retain the positions of State President & LoP, respectively. pic.twitter.com/wUOdYBnife— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
(अपडेट जारी है)
