gelatin sticks stolen : फैक्ट्री से 1600 जिलेटिन स्टिक्स की चोरी
Published on: 4 minutes ago
gelatin sticks stolen : फैक्ट्री से 1600 जिलेटिन स्टिक्स की चोरी
Published on: 4 minutes ago
gelatin sticks stolen : फैक्ट्री से 1600 जिलेटिन स्टिक्स की चोरी
-
Gujarat | Owner of a stone crusher factory has informed us that 1600 gelatin sticks, blasting caps stolen from his factory located in Lapasari area. We've started search. Special Operations Group (SOG), police & others are probing it: BV Jadhav, ACP Zone 1, Rajkot (09.10)— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Loading...