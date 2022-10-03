हैदराबाद में शशि थरूर, कहा- कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का चुनाव बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण
Published on: 8 minutes ago
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर हैदराबाद में हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का चुनाव बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण है.
Hyderabad | This election is about how Congress should be best equipped to take on the ruling govt today, which is BJP. We've lost 2 elections... We need a renewed, reinvigorated Congress party where it is mobilized effectively to take on this challenge: Congress' Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/3HJFC8F4Vl— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
