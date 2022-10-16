मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने जारी किया समन
Published on: 5 minutes ago
मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने जारी किया समन
Published on: 5 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने समन जारी किया है. आप नेता मनीष सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट किया कि उन्हें सीबीआई ने कल 17 अक्टूबर को सुबह 11 बजे अपने मुख्यालय बुलाया है. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि वह वहां जाएंगे और पूरा सहयोग देंगे.
-
Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweets that he has been summoned by CBI to their Headquarters at 11am tomorrow, October 17. He tweets that he will go there and offer full cooperation. pic.twitter.com/PRg5Xg7NvM— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022
Loading...