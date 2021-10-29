पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अजय देवगन से लेकर अनिल कपूर ने जताया दुख
पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अजय देवगन से लेकर अनिल कपूर ने जताया दुख
हैदराबाद : सिनेमा की दुनिया का चमकते सितारे पुनीत राजकुमार ने 46 साल की उम्र में दुनिया से अलविदा कह दिया. पुनीत राजकुमार का शुक्रवार को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया. पुनीत के फैंस अस्पताल के बाहर उनके ठीक होने की दुआएं कर रहे थे. एक्टर के निधन से परिवार के साथ-साथ, कलाकारों और फैंस की आंखें भी नम हो गई हैं. पुनीत के निधन से बॉलीवुड में भी शोक की लहर है. बॉलीवुड के कई कलाकारों ने पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन पर ट्वीट कर गहरा दुख जताया है.
-
Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans.#PuneethRajkumar— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 29, 2021
पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन पर अजय देवगन ने लिखा, 'आपकी विरासत हमेशा कायम रहेगी, आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले पुनीत, परिवार और फैंस के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना.'
-
Heartbroken 💔— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021
Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar
सोनू सूद ने लिखा, 'हमेशा तुम्हें याद करुंगा मेरे भाई पुनीत राजकुमार.'
-
You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏 #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/5DOeHBkQvE— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 29, 2021
संजय दत्त ने लिखा, 'आप सबसे दयालु और सबसे सरल व्यक्ति थे जिनसे मैं मिला हूं, दुनिया ने एक और रत्न खो दिया, आपके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना, ओम शांति.'
-
Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021
My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.
अभिषेक बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'दिल दहला देने वाली खबर! बहुत जल्दी चले गए, पुनीत राजकुमार, आपके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं, आपको याद किया जाएगा.'
तापसी पन्नू ने लिखा, 'जीवन और समय की यह अनिश्चितता बड़ी शिक्षिका बनती जा रही है, अब कुछ भी जल्दी नहीं लगता, यह देखकर दिल दहल जाता है कि यह सब हमारे हाथों के नियंत्रण से बाहर हो जा रहा है.'
-
This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a big teacher. Nothing seems to be too early anymore . Heartbreaking to see it all slip out of the control of our hands— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 29, 2021
जेनेलिया डिसूजा देशमुख लिखती हैं, 'स्तब्ध, आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले, यह बहुत ही दुखदाई है, इस मुश्किल घड़ी में परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं.'
-
This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a big teacher. Nothing seems to be too early anymore . Heartbreaking to see it all slip out of the control of our hands— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 29, 2021
रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा, #PuneethRajkumar के असामयिक निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख और सदमा पहुंचा, परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना, यह एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है, भगवान उन्हें इस अशांत समय में बहादुरी देने की शक्ति दे, ओम शांति.'
-
Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar’s untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/D9tj7a9am3— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 29, 2021
एक्ट्रेस रकुलप्रीत सिंह ने लिखा, 'जानकर स्तब्ध हूं, परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.'
फिल्म निर्माता बोनी कपूर ने लिखा, 'पुनीत के आकस्मिक निधन से स्तब्ध हूं, उन्होंने लाखों लोगों का दिल जीता था, परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं.'
-
This is shocking! At a loss for words...RIP #PuneethRajkumar— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 29, 2021
Strength and condolences to the family 😢💔
अनिल कपूर ने लिखा, 'स्तब्ध करने वाला और अत्यंत दुखद… #PuneethRajkumar परिवार के लिए मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना.'
-
Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021
ये भी पढे़ं : Puneeth Rajkumar : जानें कैसे बने पुनीत राजकुमार कन्नड़ सिनेमा के 'पावर स्टार'