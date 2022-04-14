'KGF Chapter-2' हुई रिलीज, फिल्म देख ट्विटर पर बोले फैंस- ये तो ब्लॉकबस्टर है
'KGF Chapter-2' हुई रिलीज, फिल्म देख ट्विटर पर बोले फैंस- ये तो ब्लॉकबस्टर है
हैदराबाद : कन्नड़ सुपरस्टार और साउथ सिनेमा के 'रॉकिंग स्टार' यश की मच अवेटेड फिल्म केजीएफ-चैप्टर-2 आज (14 अप्रैल) को रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म का फर्स्ट डे...फर्स्ट शो देख फैंस ने ट्विटर पर हल्ला मचा दिया है. फैंस को 'रॉकी भाई' की फिल्म खूब पसंद आ रही है. फैंस ट्विटर पर तरह-तरह के रिएक्श दे रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर KGF chapter 2 Twitter Review हैशटैग की आंधी आ गई है.
-
THATS WHAT YOU CALL A WORTHY SEQUEL!!! #KGF2 is loaded with dramatic high points, elevation scenes, heroic dialogues & strong emotions. This one is ABSOLUTELY WORTHY of all the hype. A SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. This one will be unstoppable, with mass mayhem! #KGFChapter2— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 13, 2022
4 stars!
फिल्म को देख फैंस के रोंगटे खड़े हो गये हैं. फिल्म आलोचक केजीएफ-चैप्टर-2 को ब्लॉकबस्टर का टैग दे चुके हैं. वहीं, फिल्म में अधीरा के किरदार में नजर आए बॉलीवुड एक्टर संजय दत्त ने बखूबी काम किया, ऐसा ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे हैं.
KGF chapter 2 पर फैंस के रिएक्शन
-
#KGFChapter3 Announcement On 12 July 2023 🔥🔥— Prabhas Yash Fc™ (@YashPrabhasFc) April 14, 2022
Official confirm By Team 🔥🔥@TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/k6vuK1lbUK
-
Let's Settle This 💥— Mr Suraj (@isurajtwitte19) April 14, 2022
Big Poll 📢
Like ❤️ = KGF 2
Retweet 🔄= RRR #RRRMovie #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #YashBOSS #YashBOSS𓃵 #PrashanthNeel #KGFChapter2review #NTR30 #RRR #RamCharan #Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/j8yuCZkkiT
-
Let's Settle This 💥— Mr Suraj (@isurajtwitte19) April 14, 2022
Big Poll 📢
Like ❤️ = KGF 2
Retweet 🔄= RRR #RRRMovie #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #YashBOSS #YashBOSS𓃵 #PrashanthNeel #KGFChapter2review #NTR30 #RRR #RamCharan #Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/j8yuCZkkiT
-
Let's Settle This :)#Beast And #KGFChapter2— 🆃🅷🅴🆈 𝕮𝖆𝖑𝖑 𝐌𝐞 𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 😎ᵛⁱʲᵃʸⁱˢᵐ (@MandaBatramofcl) April 2, 2022
Retweet Like pic.twitter.com/3riy8ROh4c
-
Garuda is the only villain in The History who died without knowing the HERO 😂😂— Dhanush 🧛 (@Always_kaNTRi) April 13, 2022
#KGF #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/zwK89PBFpV
-
Am I the only one who didn’t like #KGF and hence not excited for #KGFChapter2 ?— Madhukar Pandey (@MadhukarPandey) April 14, 2022
-
#KGFChapter2 just stop what your doing & book the next possible available slot to watch it in theatres !!!— Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) April 14, 2022
PAN INDIA movie for a reason !!!
It’s not Mad Max but MASS MAXXX 🔥 @KGFTheFilm