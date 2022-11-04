केवी कामथ रिलायंस स्ट्रैटेजिक इन्वेस्टमेंट लि. के चेयरमैन नियुक्त
Published on: 7 minutes ago
केवी कामथ रिलायंस स्ट्रैटेजिक इन्वेस्टमेंट लि. के चेयरमैन नियुक्त
Published on: 7 minutes ago
मुंबई : रिलायंस स्ट्रैटेजिक इन्वेसमेंट लि. ने केवी कामथ को नॉन एग्जिक्यूटिव चेयरमैन नियुक्त किया है. आरएसआईएल का नाय नाम जियो फाइनेंशनियल सर्विसेस रखा गया है. इसे लिस्टेड भी किया जायेगा. केवी कामथ जेएफएसएल के नॉन एग्जिक्यूटिव चेयरमैन और स्वतंत्र निदेशक बने रहेंगे. rsil appoints kv kamath as non executive chairman.
-
Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL) appoints KV Kamath as non-executive Chairman. RSIL will be renamed as Jio Financial Services & will be listed.— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022
KV Kamath will continue as Independent Director & non-executive Chairman of JFSL
(File photo). pic.twitter.com/TPfF83pAIV
Loading...