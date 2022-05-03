संभल में दो गुटों को बीच पथराव और फायरिंग, तीन घायल
Published on: 28 minutes ago
संभल में दो गुटों को बीच पथराव और फायरिंग, तीन घायल
Published on: 28 minutes ago
13:38 May 03
पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया
-
Uttar Pradesh | A clash took place between two groups of a community due to old enmity in Sambhal. Incidents of stone-pelting and firing took place. Three injured, shifted to hospital. Probe underway: Chakresh Mishra, Superintendents of Police (SP) pic.twitter.com/XoLqRf113v— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2022
संभल: यहां पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर दो गुटों में पथराव और फायरिंग हुई. इस पथराव और फायरिंग में तीन लोग घायल हो गये. संभल पुलिस अधीक्षक चक्रेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है. घायलों को अस्पताल लाया गया है.
Loading...