यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने पीएम मोदी से की बात
नई दिल्ली : रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच चल रही जंग के बीच यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky) ने भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Prime Minister narendra modi) से बात की है. उन्होंने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी. जेलेंस्की ने ट्वीट में कहा है कि उन्होंने भारत से सुरक्षा परिषद में यूक्रेन का साथ देने की गुज़ारिश की है.
Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022
