SC में मदुरै HC के आदेश के खिलाफ AIADMK नेता ओ पनीरसेल्वम की याचिका खारिज
Published on: 58 minutes ago |
Updated on: 14 minutes ago
Updated on: 14 minutes ago
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अन्नाद्रमुक के अंतरिम महासचिव एडप्पादी के. पलानीस्वामी को पार्टी मुख्यालय की चाबी सौंपने के मदुरै उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के खिलाफ पूर्व सीएम और अन्नाद्रमुक नेता ओ पनीरसेल्वम की याचिका खारिज कर दी.
Supreme Court dismisses the petition of former CM and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam against the Madurai High Court order of handing over the key of AIADMK headquarters to the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/cIqiWkJtDx— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022
