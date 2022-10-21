मुंबई में एक से 15 नवंबर तक के लिए निषेधाज्ञा, पांच से ज्यादा एकत्रित नहीं हो सकते
Published on: 47 minutes ago
मुंबई में एक से 15 नवंबर तक के लिए निषेधाज्ञा, पांच से ज्यादा एकत्रित नहीं हो सकते
Published on: 47 minutes ago
मुंबई पुलिस ने 1 नवंबर से 15 नवंबर तक 15 दिनों के लिए मुंबई में महाराष्ट्र पुलिस अधिनियम की धारा 37 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा जारी की है.
-
Under the prohibitory orders under section 37 of Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai, no more than 5 persons can gather at a place, no processions allowed, bursting of firecrackers, use of loudspeakers & music bands in a procession not allowed. Wedding ceremonies, funerals exempted.— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
Loading...