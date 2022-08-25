श्रीलंका में भारतीय पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने जारी किया बयान
Published on: 8 minutes ago
श्रीलंका में भारतीय पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने जारी किया बयान
We've been following the developments there, Indians are the largest tourists in Sri Lanka. Safety & well-being of Indian nationals outside India and in Sri Lanka are of prime importance: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on incidents jeopardizing the safety of Indians in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/fxSEwy9Mmp— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
