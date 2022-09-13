महाराष्ट्र : देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी पर टिप्पणी करने वाली महिला गिरफ्तार
महाराष्ट्र : देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी पर टिप्पणी करने वाली महिला गिरफ्तार
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अम्रुता फडणवीस पर टिप्पणी करने वाली एक महिला को साइबर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है.
Maharashtra Cyber arrested a woman from Thane for making derogatory remarks against Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on FB. FIR registered u/s of IPC & IT Act. The woman had used a fake profile to hide her identity. She has been sent to Police custody till 15th Sept.— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
