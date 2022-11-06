पुणे से बेंगलुरु जाने वाली एयरएशिया इंडिया की फ्लाइट तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के चलते हुई रद्द
Published on: 31 seconds ago
पुणे से बेंगलुरु जाने वाली एयरएशिया इंडिया की फ्लाइट तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के चलते हुई रद्द
Published on: 31 seconds ago
पुणे (महाराष्ट्र): पुणे से बेंगलुरु जाने वाली एयरएशिया इंडिया (Air Asia India) की फ्लाइट i5-1427 ने टेक-ऑफ रद्द कर दिया और तकनीकी कारण से वापस लौट गई. एयरएशिया इंडिया के प्रवक्ता ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि एयरएशिया इंडिया को देरी के कारण मेहमानों को हुई असुविधा के लिए खेद है.
-
AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off & returned to bay due to a technical reason. AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience to guests caused due to the delay: AirAsia India spokesperson pic.twitter.com/pTl0T8Q39z— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
Loading...