Rajasthan Live News : भाजपा की पांचवी सूची जारी, 15 प्रत्याशियों के नामों की घोषणा
Updated: 1 hours ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
13:20 November 05
Rajasthan Live News 5 November 2023
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 15 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/Vh8MXhmB73— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023
भाजपा की पांचवी सूची जारी
भाजपा ने की 15 प्रत्याशियों के नामों की घोषणा
शाहपुर से उपेन यादव को टिकट
