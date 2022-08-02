भारत और पाकिस्तान का फिर होगा महामुकाबला, एशिया कप का शेड्यूल जारी
Published on: 6 minutes ago
भारत और पाकिस्तान का फिर होगा महामुकाबला, एशिया कप का शेड्यूल जारी
Published on: 6 minutes ago
हैदराबाद: भारत और पाकिस्तान की क्रिकेट टीमें एशिया कप (Asia Cup 2022) में 28 अगस्त को आमने सामने होंगी. यह मुकाबला दुबई में खेला जाएगा. एशिया कप के शेड्यूल का ऐलान मंगलवार को हुआ. टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत श्रीलंका और अफगानिस्तान के बीच 27 अगस्त को मुकाबले से होगी.
-
The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022
The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD
Loading...