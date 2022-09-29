दक्षिण सैंडविच द्वीप समूह में भूकंप के झटके
दक्षिण सैंडविच द्वीप समूह में भूकंप के झटके
नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण सैंडविच द्वीप समूह में सुबह करीब 8:33 बजे 7.0 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक भूकंप की गहराई जमीन से 10 किमी नीचे थी.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 occurred in the South Sandwich Islands at around 8:33am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/MLhm4lrVou— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022
