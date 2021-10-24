पंजाब को वास्तविक मुद्दों लौटना चाहिए जो हर पंजाबी से संबंधित हैं: सिद्धू
चंडीगढ़ : पंजाब कांग्रेस (Punjab Congress) अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (Navjot Singh Sidhu) सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर अपनी ही सरकार का मार्गदर्शन करते रहते हैं. आज भी उन्होंने अपनी एक ट्वीट के जरिए सरकार को सलाह दी है.
उन्होंने अपने ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से पहले ट्वीट किया कि पंजाब को अपने वास्तविक मुद्दों पर वापस आना चाहिए जो हर पंजाबी और हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ियों से संबंधित हैं. हम अपने ऊपर मौजूद वित्तीय आपातकाल से कैसे निपटते हैं? सिद्धू ने दोहराया कि वह असली मुद्दों पर डटे रहेंगे और पीछे नहीं हटेंगे.
इसी तरह नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने लगातार तीन बार ट्वीट किया.
Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every punjabi and our future generations … How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us ? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat ! 1/3— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021
The choice is clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control … Who will bring back state’s resources to the state’s coffers, instead of them going to private pockets ?? Who will lead the initiative for resurrection our great state to prosperity !! 2/3— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021
Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Punjabiyat and Jittega Har Punjabi !!! 3/3— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 24, 2021
दूसरे ट्वीट में सिद्धू ने आगे कहा कि अधूरे घाटे और घाटे पर काबू पाने का आखिरी मौका साफ है. उन्होंने लिखा कि वह राज्य के संसाधनों को अपनी जेब में लेने के बजाय राज्य के खजाने में वापस लाएंगे. यह हमारे महान राज्य को समृद्धि को पुनर्जीवित करने की पहल की ओर ले जाएगा.
वहीं, उन्होंने तीसरी बार ट्वीट किया कि जब कोहरा छंटता है, तो हकीकत सूरज की तरह चमकती है. पंजाब के पुनरुत्थान के पथ पर, अपने स्वार्थ की रक्षा करने वालों से दूर रहो.
आपको बता दें कि अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू शुरू से ही सरकार का ध्यान असली मुद्दों की ओर खींच रहे हैं. वह कैप्टन सरकार के कार्यकाल में भी असली मुद्दे उठाते रहे हैं.