पश्चिम बंगाल - संदिग्ध तस्कर पर हमला, गाड़ी को जलाया
Published on: 13 minutes ago
पश्चिम बंगाल - संदिग्ध तस्कर पर हमला, गाड़ी को जलाया
Howrah,WB| Mob thrashes suspected cattle smuggler & sets fire to his vehicle, police reaches spot— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
"Locals witnessed few cattle smugglers taking an ox in their wagon.1 accused caught&handed over to police,the rest absconded.Locals set fire to wagon used for the act," says a local pic.twitter.com/QaCwyFjgbd
