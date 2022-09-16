महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी पाउडर का लाइसेंस किया रद्द
Published on: 5 minutes ago
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी पाउडर का लाइसेंस किया रद्द
Published on: 5 minutes ago
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन बेबी पाउडर का लाइसेंस किया रद्द
-
Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administration has cancelled the manufacturing license of Johnson’s Baby Powder of Johnson’s & Johnson’s Pvt. Ltd., Mulund, Mumbai after samples of the powder drawn at Pune & Nashik were declared "Not of Standard Quality" by the govt pic.twitter.com/4iFIdNd9RI— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022
Loading...