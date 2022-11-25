केरल हाई कोर्ट ने IAS श्रीराम वेंकटरमन के खिलाफ हत्या के आरोप को हटाने के निचली अदालत के आदेश पर रोक लगाई
Kerala High Court stays the lower court's order of dropping the charge of murder framed against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who has been charge-sheeted for causing the death of a journalist in a drunk and drive case in 2019. The High Court stayed the order for two months. pic.twitter.com/D6fFOXnjZD— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022
