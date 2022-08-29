केरल के राज्यपाल ने राज्य सरकार की आलोचना की
केरल के राज्यपाल ने राज्य सरकार की आलोचना की
Published on: 25 minutes ago
केरल के राज्यपाल ने राज्य सरकार की आलोचना की. उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में संवैधानिक स्थिति बिगड़ती जा रही है. राज्यपाल ने कहा कि चाहे कुछ भी हो, यहां तक कि हम पर हमला भी हुआ, लेकिन मैं बिना किसी भेदभाव के ही काम करता रहूंगा.
One thing is certain, I can't be pressurized. But people are free to make statements or take action/inaction. Here, people were arrested for wearing black shirts; assault made on Governor& there was inaction. That was the beginning of constitutional machinery collapse: Kerala Gov pic.twitter.com/fD0WJcKTG5— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022
