तेलंगाना : आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री की बहन वाईएस शर्मिला गिरफ्तार
Published on: 24 minutes ago |
Updated on: 17 minutes ago
Updated on: 17 minutes ago
-
Warangal, Telangana | Few people tried to light the YSRTP campaigning bus, in the convoy of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy, on fire. People who tried to light the bus fled away from the spot. Situation under control: R.V Phaninder, ACP Narsampet pic.twitter.com/fSUGfakGpZ— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022
