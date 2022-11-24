गुजरात हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य की सभी पुलों का सर्वे करने का दिया आदेश
Published on: 7 minutes ago
Guj HC orders state govt to do a survey of all bridges in the state. HC says, ensure bridges are in proper condition. HC wants a list of all bridges, mentioning how many of them are in same condition. It states that there should be certified report&it needs to be placed before HC pic.twitter.com/MY3PEGuYp6— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
