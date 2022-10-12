रूस ने क्रीमिया पुल पर हुए हमले वाले मामले में संदिग्धों को किया गिरफ्तार
Russia has detained eight suspects over a deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said. It blamed Ukraine for the 'terrorist attack' on Saturday, in which a massive fire from a truck bomb killed three people: AFP News Agency— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
