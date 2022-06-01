Urban Body Elections in MP: एमपी में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव का ऐलान, दो चरणों में होंगे चुनाव
16:38 June 01
- MP में नगरीय निकाय चुनाव का ऐलान
- दो चरणों में होंगे चुनाव
- पहले चरण में 6 जुलाई को मतदान
- 86 नगर पालिका में होंगे चुनाव
- दूसरे चरण में 13 जुलाई को मतदान
- 133 नगर पालिका में होंगे चुनाव
- 11 जून से शुरू होगी मतदान की प्रक्रिया
- EVM से होंगे नगरीय निकाय चुनाव
