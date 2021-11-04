बाइडेन, बोरिस सहित दुनियाभर के कई नेताओं ने दी दिवाली की बधाई
जो बाइडेन ने दी दिवाली की बधाई
May the light of #Diwali remind us that from darkness there's knowledge, wisdom & truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains & Buddhists celebrating in America & around the world —from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Lj2ZKTbYga— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
बोरिश जॉनसन ने दी दिवाली की बधाई
After the tough times we've all had, I hope that this #Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas are truly special.This time of yr is about getting together with family&friends. When we think back to last Nov there's no doubt we've come a long way: UK PM Boris Johnson— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
(Source: UK PM's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/d5yXswr4ux
कमला हैरिस ने दी दिवाली की बधाई
Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights in the US&around the world. This yr #Diwali arrives with an even deeper meaning in midst of a devastating pandemic.The holiday reminds us of our nation's most sacred values: US VP Kamala Harris— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
(Source: US VP's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/decXhfpcof
न्यूयॉर्क में वन वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर को सजाया गया
#WATCH | New York, the US: For the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center. Fireworks were also displayed that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson River.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/0lNtPfeBDY— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021
न्यूयॉर्क में पहली बार दीपावली की थीम वाले एनिमेशन से वन वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर को सजाया गया और आतिशबाजी भी की गई.
दिवाली 2021
नई दिल्ली : अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस, ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिश जॉनसन सहित दुनियाभर के कई नेताओं ने दिवाली की बधाई दी है.