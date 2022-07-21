President Election 2022: द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने जीता राष्ट्रपति चुनाव, यशवंत सिन्हा ने दी बधाई
Updated on: 2 minutes ago
नई दिल्ली : एनडीए की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 15वें राष्ट्रपति के लिए हुए चुनाव में बड़ी जीत दर्ज की. द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने तीसरे राउंड की मतगणना के अंत में कुल वैध मतों का 50% अंक पार कर लिया है. उनका राष्ट्रपति बनना तय हो गया है.
NDA Presidential candidate #DroupadiMurmu crosses the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting; set to become the President of the country. pic.twitter.com/SSeAZkr7w1— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
वहीं, विपक्ष के उम्मीदवार यशवंत सिन्हा ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को जीत की बधाई दी है.
I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022
India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor