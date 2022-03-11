Intro:New Delhi: Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma, on Friday, said that Aam Aadmi Party is not in competition for the party in Gujarat Assembly elections which are due in the end of this year. Body:While speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "Though, everything should be taken as a challenge but AAP had also contested elections in Goa and Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, AAP was the main opposition party and it also had MPs from the state. So, they had a base in Punjab. Also, people wanted to give a try to a new party. That doesn't mean they will form a Government in other states as well."



However, he accepted the major defeat of Congress party in the Assembly elections 5 states saying that it is the reason why party President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of Congress Working Committee to analyse the results.



He further added, "In democracy, people's mandate is at the top. But that doesn't mean we can't perform well even in future. We should put more efforts for the state where Congress has a strong hold and we should not repeat our past mistakes."



Meanwhile, just a day after getting a massive history in 4 states, BJP began preparations for upcoming Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, on Friday. Conclusion:Attacking over the PM, the Congress leader called it electoral tactics, alleging that he remained absent from his home state during the crisis of Covid-19 pandemic.

नई दिल्ली : आम आदमी पार्टी ने दिल्ली के बाद पंजाब में भी बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया है. वहां आप की सरकार बनने जा रही है. इस बीच गुजरात कांग्रेस प्रभारी रघु शर्मा ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी इस साल के अंत में होने वाले गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी के लिए प्रतिस्पर्धा में नहीं है. 'ईटीवी भारत' से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, ' हालांकि सब कुछ चुनौती के रूप में लिया जाना चाहिए, लेकिन सच तो ये भी है कि 'आप' ने गोवा और उत्तर प्रदेश में भी चुनाव लड़ा था. पंजाब में वह मुख्य विपक्षी दल था और उसके राज्य के सांसद भी थे इसलिए उनका पंजाब में आधार था. साथ ही, लोग नई पार्टी को आजमाना चाहते थे. इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि वे अन्य राज्यों में भी सरकार बनाएंगे.'

हालांकि, उन्होंने 5 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों में कांग्रेस पार्टी की बड़ी हार को स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि पार्टी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने परिणामों का विश्लेषण करने के लिए कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक बुलाई है.

उन्होंने कहा, 'लोकतंत्र में जनादेश सबसे ऊपर है लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम भविष्य में भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते. हमें उस राज्य के लिए और प्रयास करना चाहिए जहां कांग्रेस की मजबूत पकड़ है और हमें हमारी पिछली गलतियां नहीं दोहरानी चाहिए.'

इस बीच 4 राज्यों में जीत के एक दिन बाद ही भाजपा ने आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों की तैयारी शुरू कर दी. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को अहमदाबाद में भव्य रोड शो किया. पीएम पर हमला करते हुए कांग्रेस नेता ने इसे चुनावी रणनीति बताया. आरोप लगाया कि वह कोविड -19 महामारी के संकट के दौरान अपने गृह राज्य से अनुपस्थित रहे.

