provide authentic information to voters : चुनाव आयोग ने पार्टियों से सही सूचना प्रदान करने को कहा
Published on: 16 minutes ago
provide authentic information to voters : चुनाव आयोग ने पार्टियों से सही सूचना प्रदान करने को कहा
Published on: 16 minutes ago
चुनाव आयोग ने राजनीतिक पार्टियों से मतदाताओं को सही सूचना प्रदान करने को कहा.
-
ECI writes to the Political Parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022
Loading...