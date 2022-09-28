TN : आरएसएस को मार्च की नहीं मिली इजाजत, डीजीपी-गृह सचिव को नोटिस
TN : हाईकोर्ट की इजाजत के बावजूद आरएसएस को मार्च की नहीं मिली इजाजत, डीजीपी-गृह सचिव को नोटिस
Tamil Nadu| Legal notice sent to Home Secretary, DGP, Tiruvallur SP & Inspector of Tiruvallur Town PS as the authorities denied permission to RSS for the route mapped out for a march across the state, despite Madras HC passing orders for the same. The march is scheduled for Oct 2— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
